Roy Jones Jr believes he knows the real reason why Mike Tyson fight was postponed, explains that exhibition will now have two-minute rounds

Roy Jones Jr has revealed he has doubts over the official reason given for his exhibition fight with Mike Tyson being postponed. The match between the legends was initially agreed for September 12, but it was pushed back to November 28. Tyson said: "Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity […]