Crystal Palace re-sign forgotten Liverpool man Nathaniel Clyne on free transfer EIGHT YEARS after he left

talkSPORT Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Nathaniel Clyne has rejoined Crystal Palace following his release by Liverpool. The 29-year-old England international spent 13 years at Palace before joining Southampton in 2012. 🦅 Welcome back, @Nathaniel_Clyne! #CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 14, 2020 He recently registered as a triallist for the Eagles as an attempt to regain fitness […]
