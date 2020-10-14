Crystal Palace re-sign forgotten Liverpool man Nathaniel Clyne on free transfer EIGHT YEARS after he left
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Nathaniel Clyne has rejoined Crystal Palace following his release by Liverpool. The 29-year-old England international spent 13 years at Palace before joining Southampton in 2012. 🦅 Welcome back, @Nathaniel_Clyne! #CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 14, 2020 He recently registered as a triallist for the Eagles as an attempt to regain fitness […]
A Utah man has spent 20 years carving hundreds of intricate foam Jack O' Lanterns for his community to enjoy. Retiree Ken Klinker, 63, carves 50 to 60 foam pumpkins every year between September and Halloween to display in his yard and around his community in Farmington, Utah. Each of his...
A Doctor Who superfan has laid claim to having the world's largest collection of the show's memorabilia - after spending over £100,000 on "at least a million" items. Brian Mattocks, 50, says he became..
Nathaniel Clyne has joined Crystal Palace on a short-term contract, returning for a second spell at Selhurst Park after eight years away. Clyne was released by... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Football.london •Team Talk