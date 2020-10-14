|
Gareth Southgate risks Tottenham backlash with Harry Kane selection as calls to start Jack Grealish for England are ignored
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Gareth Southgate has risked the wrath of Tottenham by naming England captain Harry Kane in the starting line-up for the Nations League clash with Denmark – but there was still no room for Jack Grealish. Kane came off the bench in Sunday’s win over Belgium as he continues to manage what boss Southgate described as […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this