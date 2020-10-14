Global  
 

Gareth Southgate risks Tottenham backlash with Harry Kane selection as calls to start Jack Grealish for England are ignored

talkSPORT Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Gareth Southgate has risked the wrath of Tottenham by naming England captain Harry Kane in the starting line-up for the Nations League clash with Denmark – but there was still no room for Jack Grealish. Kane came off the bench in Sunday’s win over Belgium as he continues to manage what boss Southgate described as […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness

Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness 00:40

 England manager Gareth Southgate has played down any suggestions of a club-versus-country row over the use of captain Harry Kane. Tottenham striker Kanewas confined to a cameo role off the bench in Sunday’s victory over Belgium ashe nursed a muscular issue.

