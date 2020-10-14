Harry Maguire nightmare transfers from Manchester United to England with red card after ‘potential leg-breaker’
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Nothing much has been going Harry Maguire’s way recently, and that continued with England on Wednesday night. Following his summer from hell in Greece, the Manchester United star has endured a woeful start to the domestic season, conceding 11 goals in just three Premier League games. Questions have been raised about the £80million man’s ability […]
A fisherman caused houses and businesses to be evacuated and sparked four hours of travel chaos - after pulling an old world war two bomb from a canal. Magnet fisherman Nick Lee, 49, sparked mass panic..