|
Newcastle boosted by new Saint-Maximin deal before Man Utd visit
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Newcastle United have agreed new terms with star winger Allan Saint-Maximin, extending his contract by a further 12 months to keep him at St James’ Park until 2026. Saint-Maximin has quickly established himself as Newcastle’s most exciting player since signing from Nice in a reported £20million transfer at the start of last season. The 23-year-old […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this