Newcastle boosted by new Saint-Maximin deal before Man Utd visit Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Newcastle United have agreed new terms with star winger Allan Saint-Maximin, extending his contract by a further 12 months to keep him at St James’ Park until 2026. Saint-Maximin has quickly established himself as Newcastle’s most exciting player since signing from Nice in a reported £20million transfer at the start of last season. The 23-year-old […] 👓 View full article

