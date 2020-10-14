|
Jack Grealish watches on as Christian Eriksen condemns England to Nations League defeat with Harry Maguire and Reece James seeing red
Questions will linger over Harry Maguire and Gareth Southgate as England slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Denmark in the Nations League at Wembley. Former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen marked his 100th appearance by scoring a controversially-awarded penalty after Maguire’s recent nightmare went from bad-to-worse. The Manchester United defender, who has suffered a dreadful […]
