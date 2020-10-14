Global  
 

Jack Grealish watches on as Christian Eriksen condemns England to Nations League defeat with Harry Maguire and Reece James seeing red

talkSPORT Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Questions will linger over Harry Maguire and Gareth Southgate as England slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Denmark in the Nations League at Wembley. Former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen marked his 100th appearance by scoring a controversially-awarded penalty after Maguire’s recent nightmare went from bad-to-worse. The Manchester United defender, who has suffered a dreadful […]
News video: England v Denmark: Match Preview

England v Denmark: Match Preview 01:14

 Match preview as England prepare to take on Denmark in a game that could seethem remain top of their Nations League group with a win.

