Emmanuel Acho foresees Jerry Jones changing his mind about paying Dak Prescott | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Emmanuel Acho foresees Jerry Jones changing his mind about paying Dak Prescott | SPEAK FOR YOURSELFEmmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss if Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys truly want Dak Prescott as they're starting quarterback moving forward after his injury against the New York Giants. Hear why Acho isn't convinced that Jerry Jones will stay true to his word.
