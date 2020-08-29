Mike Evans out of practice, Chris Godwin limited

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colin Cowherd won't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady & the Bucs in Week 2 | THE HERD



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a slew of set backs. Mike Evans is not healthy. Chris Godwin may not play. Leonard Fournette just got there & Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement..... Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:22 Published on September 18, 2020 Mike Tomlin Addresses Steeler Nation, Gives Speech About Standing United



The speech came before practice as games and practices have been canceled or postponed across the sports world, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:18 Published on August 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources Chris Godwin, Mike Evans are limited in Thursday’s practice

Pro Football Talk 1 week ago





Tweets about this