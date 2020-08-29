Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Evans out of practice, Chris Godwin limited

Pro Football Talk Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd won't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady & the Bucs in Week 2 | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd won't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady & the Bucs in Week 2 | THE HERD

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a slew of set backs. Mike Evans is not healthy. Chris Godwin may not play. Leonard Fournette just got there & Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement.....

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:22Published
Mike Tomlin Addresses Steeler Nation, Gives Speech About Standing United [Video]

Mike Tomlin Addresses Steeler Nation, Gives Speech About Standing United

The speech came before practice as games and practices have been canceled or postponed across the sports world, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans are limited in Thursday’s practice
Pro Football Talk


Tweets about this