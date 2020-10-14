|
Javier Subirats thinks Leeds United wasn’t Rodrigo’s first-choice club
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Javier Subirats has said that he does not think that Leeds United were Rodrigo’s first-choice club to join in the summer transfer window. Rodrigo moved to Leeds from Valencia for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £26 million. Valencia legend Subirats believes that the 29-year-old – who can operate as a […]



