Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Javier Subirats thinks Leeds United wasn’t Rodrigo’s first-choice club

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Javier Subirats has said that he does not think that Leeds United were Rodrigo’s first-choice club to join in the summer transfer window. Rodrigo moved to Leeds from Valencia for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £26 million. Valencia legend Subirats believes that the 29-year-old – who can operate as a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Couple celebrate their 50th anniversary doing the milk round together [Video]

Couple celebrate their 50th anniversary doing the milk round together

A loving couple have celebrated a staggering half a century running a milk round together - by delivering their 10th million pint. Sprightly Maureen, 83, and Derek Clancy 84, have devoted 50 years..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Tweets about this