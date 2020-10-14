Wayne Rooney on brink of becoming Derby manager as Rams consider replacing Phillip Cocu with Manchester United and England legend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rashford launches petition urging Government to end child poverty



Marcus Rashford has launched a petition urging the Government to act now toend child poverty. The Manchester United and England striker is pressingministers to go further in tackling child hunger. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 4 days ago Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE



Gareth Southgate said Marcus Rashford received a round of applause fromEngland’s players and staff after being made an MBE. Manchester United forwardRashford received the honour for his efforts in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago Marcus Rashford humbled by MBE



Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has vowed to continuethe fight to support vulnerable children after being made an MBE. The 2020Queen’s Birthday Honours list was due to be.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago

