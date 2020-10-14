Global  
 

Wayne Rooney on brink of becoming Derby manager as Rams consider replacing Phillip Cocu with Manchester United and England legend

talkSPORT Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Wayne Rooney is reportedly in line to become the manager of Derby County as the Rams lose patience with Phillip Cocu. The Manchester United and England legend could land his first managerial role and take charge next week if Derby lose to Watford on Friday night, according to The Sun. Rooney is both England and […]
