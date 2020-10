You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tom Verducci talks Dodgers' Cody Bellingers' HR robbing catch vs. Padres | FIRST THINGS FIRST



The MBL Playoffs are underway, and Tom Verducci joins the First Things First crew to give his take on the series so far. Hear his reaction to the LA Dodgers 2-0 lead over the San Diego Pedros, who were.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:22 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Dodgers roar back into NLCS with blowout 15-3 Game 3 win over Braves The Los Angeles Dodgers scored a postseason record 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS. Joc...

FOX Sports 23 hours ago



Frank Thomas breaks down the Dodgers’ record-breaking 11-run first inning using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app Edwin Rios, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy all homered in the Dodgers’ 11-run first inning in the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. See the plays the way Frank...

FOX Sports 21 hours ago





Tweets about this