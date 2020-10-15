Global  
 

Ronaldo hails Neymar after being eclipsed by Brazil star: Sky is the limit!

Thursday, 15 October 2020
Ronaldo lauded countryman Neymar after being surpassed by the Paris Saint-Germain superstar to the second most goals in Brazil’s history on Tuesday. Neymar’s hat-trick in a 4-2 World Cup qualifying win over Peru saw him eclipse Brazil great Ronaldo on the nation’s goalscoring list. With 64 international goals, Neymar moved past Ronaldo (62), only adrift […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Neymar: I wanted to honour Ronaldo

Neymar: I wanted to honour Ronaldo 00:14

 Neymar says he wanted to pay tribute to Brazilian striker Ronaldo after overtaking him to become the country's second all-time top scorer after a hat-trick against Peru.

