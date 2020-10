You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Here’s when, where to watch Boise State football games this season; 3 games on weeknights



The Boise State football team’s season opener Oct. 24 will kick off at 5 p.m. in Albertsons Stadium and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:33 Published 10 hours ago Caldwell football team forfeits upcoming game due to grades



The Caldwell football team will have to forfeit its next game, but not for protest, COVID-19 or sporting reasons. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago Tennessee Titans will still allow limited amount of fans at games, despite COVID outbreak



The NFL has postponed the Tennessee Titans' match-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, due to multiple Titans testing positive for COVID-19. But team representatives confirm to NewsChannel 5 that.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this