Paraplegic rugby player stands up after 1,220 days



American rugby player Robert Paylor, who was paralysed from his chest down in a match three years ago, has got out of his wheelchair by himself for the first time since the crippling accident that.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago

Neco Williams and Wales ‘can’t wait’ to face England after victory over Bulgaria



Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria. The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published on September 6, 2020