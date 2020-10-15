IPL 2020: We always know Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will get the job done: Shikhar Dhawan
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Opener Shikhar Dhawan says his teammates at Delhi Capitals know it will be a job well done whenever the ball is handed to the lethal pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. In the IPL on Wednesday, the Capitals registered a thrilling 13-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on the back of an incredible death overs bowling by...
