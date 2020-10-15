IPL 2020: We always know Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will get the job done: Shikhar Dhawan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DC coach Ponting hails Rabada, says 'He loves competing against best batsmen in the world'



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published 2 weeks ago IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler'



While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje praised his team player Axar Patel and said he is "awesome bowler". He said, "Axar is very consistent bowler, He is.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this