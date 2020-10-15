Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: We always know Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will get the job done: Shikhar Dhawan

Mid-Day Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Opener Shikhar Dhawan says his teammates at Delhi Capitals know it will be a job well done whenever the ball is handed to the lethal pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. In the IPL on Wednesday, the Capitals registered a thrilling 13-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on the back of an incredible death overs bowling by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DC coach Ponting hails Rabada, says 'He loves competing against best batsmen in the world' [Video]

DC coach Ponting hails Rabada, says 'He loves competing against best batsmen in the world'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published
IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler' [Video]

IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler'

While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje praised his team player Axar Patel and said he is "awesome bowler". He said, "Axar is very consistent bowler, He is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this