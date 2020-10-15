Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jurgen Klopp EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool manager reveals how Reds dealt with stunning 7-2 Aston Villa thrashing with Merseyside derby vs Everton up next

talkSPORT Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has revealed how Liverpool have attempted to recover from their stunning 7-2 thrashing by Aston Villa in their previous Premier League fixture. Just before the international break the Reds headed to Villa Park expected to easily defeat Dean Smith’s side, who came so close to relegation at the end of last season. But […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Klopp: Everton looking 'really good'

Klopp: Everton looking 'really good' 01:08

 Jurgen Klopp has praised the work that Carlo Ancelotti has done at Everton and says the Toffees now look 'really good' ahead of the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Carlo Ancelotti's side prepare to face local rivals Liverpool in theMerseyside derby. Here are all the key statistics ahead of their PremierLeague clash on October 17.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Project Big Picture was drawn up withthe right intentions and is pleased it has sparked a debate in football. Theplan was devised by John W Henry, principal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Have Liverpool done enough business? [Video]

Have Liverpool done enough business?

Former England international Sue Smith says she doesn't think Liverpool need to go back into the transfer market - despite Sunday's stunning 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Trent Alexander-Arnold having a tough time and Liverpool’s strength has become their weakness, claims Martin Keown ahead of Merseyside derby against Everton

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been warned his team’s ‘strength has become their weakness’ ahead of this weekend’s Merseyside derby against Everton....
talkSPORT


Tweets about this