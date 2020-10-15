|
Jurgen Klopp EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool manager reveals how Reds dealt with stunning 7-2 Aston Villa thrashing with Merseyside derby vs Everton up next
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has revealed how Liverpool have attempted to recover from their stunning 7-2 thrashing by Aston Villa in their previous Premier League fixture. Just before the international break the Reds headed to Villa Park expected to easily defeat Dean Smith’s side, who came so close to relegation at the end of last season. But […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this