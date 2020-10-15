Marcus Rashford launches petition calling on UK government to take more action on child hunger Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Marcus Rashford has launched an online petition calling on the United Kingdom government to provide free school meals for more children. In June, the Manchester United striker successfully lobbied the government to extend its policy of providing free school meals for underprivileged children into the summer months through the school holidays. The 22-year-old also partnered […]


