Marcus Rashford launches petition calling on UK government to take more action on child hunger

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford has launched an online petition calling on the United Kingdom government to provide free school meals for more children. In June, the Manchester United striker successfully lobbied the government to extend its policy of providing free school meals for underprivileged children into the summer months through the school holidays. The 22-year-old also partnered […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Rashford launches petition urging Government to end child poverty

Rashford launches petition urging Government to end child poverty 00:54

 Marcus Rashford has launched a petition urging the Government to act now toend child poverty. The Manchester United and England striker is pressingministers to go further in tackling child hunger. The parliamentary petitionis calling for three policy recommendations by the National Food Strategy tobe...

