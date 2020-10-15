Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roy Keane warns Harry Maguire he ‘wouldn’t be anywhere near’ Manchester United right now as he questions England boss Gareth Southgate for not consoling him after red card

talkSPORT Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Roy Keane wondered whether Gareth Southgate should have put an arm around Harry Maguire’s shoulder on Wednesday night after he saw red against Denmark. The Three Lions fell to a first home defeat in two years as out-of-sorts Maguire’s sending off was compounded by Denmark centurion Christian Eriksen scoring a controversially-awarded penalty. Three days on […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Southgate praises 'excellent' England

Southgate praises 'excellent' England 06:54

 England manager Gareth Southgate praised his side after the 1-0 defeat to Denmark, claiming they were "excellent" before Harry Maguire's sending off and suggesting the rest of the squad were "outstanding" after the red card.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card [Video]

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card

Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate [Video]

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate

England coach Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane is fit to face Denmark after newspaper reports suggested he was playing through an injury against the wishes of his club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:16Published
Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness [Video]

Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness

England manager Gareth Southgate has played down any suggestions of a club-versus-country row over the use of captain Harry Kane. Tottenham striker Kanewas confined to a cameo role off the bench in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

‘People should know better’ – England boss Gareth Southgate launches passionate defence of Harry Maguire and slams critics

 Gareth Southgate has insisted Harry Maguire will come back stronger after the defender’s nightmare start to the season continued with a red card in England’s...
talkSPORT

Southgate still has ´total belief´ in Maguire after Denmark red

 England manager Gareth Southgate pledged to stand by Harry Maguire after the defender was sent off during Wednesday’s 1-0 Nations League defeat to Denmark....
SoccerNews.com

Harry Kane brushes off England’s disciplinary problems as Gareth Southgate regrets Reece James red card on ‘outstanding’ debut

 Harry Kane denies England have a disciplinary problem after two red cards in the Three Lions’ 1-0 defeat to Denmark on Wednesday night. Harry Maguire’s...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this