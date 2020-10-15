Roy Keane warns Harry Maguire he ‘wouldn’t be anywhere near’ Manchester United right now as he questions England boss Gareth Southgate for not consoling him after red card Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Roy Keane wondered whether Gareth Southgate should have put an arm around Harry Maguire's shoulder on Wednesday night after he saw red against Denmark. The Three Lions fell to a first home defeat in two years as out-of-sorts Maguire's sending off was compounded by Denmark centurion Christian Eriksen scoring a controversially-awarded penalty.


