Georgia and Alabama play on, Trevor Lawrence goes for a record and more for CFB's Week 7 Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Despite Nick Saban's coronavirus diagnosis, the Alabama-Georgia game is on as scheduled. Amid the uncertainty, it remains the game of the week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this