Michael Vick: Andy Dalton still has a lot left in the tank, he can take Dallas far | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Michael Vick: Andy Dalton still has a lot left in the tank, he can take Dallas far | UNDISPUTEDThe Dallas Cowboys will play their first game with Andy Dalton in the starting QB position after Dak Prescott suffered a brutal ankle injury last week. The Arizona Cardinals believe they have a game plan to shake Dalton up, involving keeping Ezekiel Elliott from being an option, but Michael Vick tells Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe why he thinks Dalton has enough in the tank to propel the Cowboys to victory.
 The Dallas Cowboys will play their first game with Andy Dalton in the starting QB position after Dak Prescott suffered a brutal ankle injury last week. The Arizona Cardinals believe they have a game plan to shake Dalton up, involving keeping Ezekiel Elliott from being an option, but Michael Vick...

