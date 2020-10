Sam Querrey leaves Russia after testing positive for coronavirus Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

American Sam Querrey leaves Russia two days after testing positive for coronavirus at the St Petersburg Open, say tournament organisers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Querrey fled Russia after positive, tourney says Sam Querrey was placed in isolation by Russian authorities after testing positive for the coronavirus but left the country on a private plane, organizers of the...

ESPN 2 hours ago





Tweets about this