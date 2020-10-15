Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless suspects Dana White is punishing Conor McGregor by matching him against Dustin Poirier | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Skip Bayless suspects Dana White is punishing Conor McGregor by matching him against Dustin Poirier | UNDISPUTEDYesterday, Conor McGregor had big news on Twitter. The former UFC champ had said he was retiring, again, but now he will be fighting Dustin Poirier on January 23rd. McGregor said he’d want the fight to happen at AT&T Stadium because he and Jerry Jones are friends. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Conor's upcoming fight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless suspects Dana White is punishing Conor McGregor by matching him against Dustin Poirier | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless suspects Dana White is punishing Conor McGregor by matching him against Dustin Poirier | UNDISPUTED 02:12

 Yesterday, Conor McGregor had big news on Twitter. The former UFC champ had said he was retiring, again, but now he will be fighting Dustin Poirier on January 23rd. McGregor said he’d want the fight to happen at AT&T Stadium because he and Jerry Jones are friends. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'More trouble than worth' — Skip Bayless on Jets' decision to release Le'Veon Bell | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'More trouble than worth' — Skip Bayless on Jets' decision to release Le'Veon Bell | UNDISPUTED

Less than 24 hours after reports of the Jets looking to trade Le’Veon Bell, the New York Jets instead cut the 2-time All-Pro. Bell only averaged 3.3 yards a carry since signing a 4-year,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:53Published
Skip Bayless on what lies ahead for injured Dak after failed contract negotiations with Jerry Jones | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless on what lies ahead for injured Dak after failed contract negotiations with Jerry Jones | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys are moving forward without Dak Prescott after the QB suffered a season-ending ankle injury during their win over the New York Giants on Sunday. With Dak playing this season on the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:30Published
Skip Bayless speaks on Dak Prescott's devastating injury against Giants in Week 5 | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless speaks on Dak Prescott's devastating injury against Giants in Week 5 | UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle while being tackled in the 3rd quarter in yesterday’s win against the New York Giants. Dak was carted off and immediately taken..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:27Published

Tweets about this