Liverpool Predicted XI: Who will make Liverpool's starting XI on Saturday as they visit local rivals Everton in Merseyside derby at Goodison Park

Shoot Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Liverpool Predicted XI: Who will make Liverpool’s starting XI on Saturday as they visit local rivals Everton in Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Following what’s felt like a very long week of international football, it’s exciting to have the Premier League back this weekend and there’s some epic clashes on show. Perhaps the biggest, is […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van Dijk

Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van Dijk 01:05

 Everton and Liverpool bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss a heavychallenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Virgil Van Dijk duringthe Merseyside derby.

