Michael Vick: OBJ is stepping up & being a leader, I like it | FIRST THINGS FIRST



The 3-1 Cleveland Browns are going up against the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts, and Browns' WR Odell Beckham Jr is confident about their chances against an elite Colts' defense. Hear Michael Vick tells Nick.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:02 Published 6 days ago

'Worst defense in Cowboys history' — Skip Bayless reacts to Dallas' Week 4 loss to Browns | UNDISPUTED



Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys put up more impressive offensive stats once again but still couldn’t keep up with Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Odell Beckham Junior found the endzone 3.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:52 Published 1 week ago