Colin Cowherd: Cam & Patriots may be perfectly built to beat Kansas City | THE HERD

FOX Sports Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Cam & Patriots may be perfectly built to beat Kansas City | THE HERDColin Cowherd maintains that the New England Patriots would have won the Week 4 match up against the Kansas City Chiefs had Cam Newton been healthy enough to play. Hear why Colin believes the Patriots will be real contenders for snatching the Super Bowl Champion Title out of Chiefs' reach
Video Credit: FOX Sports
Nick Wright on LeBron's legacy with 4th NBA title, Brady's coaching & Chiefs 'wake-up call' | THE HERD

Nick Wright on LeBron's legacy with 4th NBA title, Brady's coaching & Chiefs 'wake-up call' | THE HERD Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the legacy of LeBron James with his 4th NBA title, how long he'll be the greatest player in the NBA right now, Tom...
