Colin Cowherd: Cam & Patriots may be perfectly built to beat Kansas City | THE HERD
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Colin Cowherd maintains that the New England Patriots would have won the Week 4 match up against the Kansas City Chiefs had Cam Newton been healthy enough to play. Hear why Colin believes the Patriots will be real contenders for snatching the Super Bowl Champion Title out of Chiefs' reach
Colin Cowherd discusses the Green Bay Packers Week 6 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hear why Colin Believes Aaron Rodgers lacks the ability to overcome large deficits in crucial games.
