Aliyu Saadu RT @JennaLaineESPN: Shocked...devastated...this has been a really tough day for all of us. Not just at ESPN, but journalists, coaches, play… 1 second ago
Idgaf RT @AdamSchefter: ESPN’s NFL Nation Reporter for the Atlanta Falcons, Vaughn McClure, died at his apartment in Atlanta. What a nice man he… 5 seconds ago
#MissionAccomplished RT @JeffSchultzATL: McClure, ESPN Falcons reporter, dies at 48 https://t.co/v6ww3fJF7k 20 seconds ago
TheStartFinishLine RT @DNewtonespn: Such numbing news. Great guy. Great reporter. Great loss. McClure, ESPN Falcons reporter, dies at 48 https://t.co/qao3YhXe… 32 seconds ago