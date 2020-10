Wolves' Conor Coady promoted into England 'leadership group' after three games Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Wolves ace Conor Coady has now made three England caps after earning another two over the past week - and Gareth Southgate already sees the 27-year-old as one of his leaders Wolves ace Conor Coady has now made three England caps after earning another two over the past week - and Gareth Southgate already sees the 27-year-old as one of his leaders πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Newcomer Conor Coady already part of England’s leadership group Gareth Southgate has revealed Conor Coady is already part of his England leadership group – despite the Wolves captain only making his international debut last...

Belfast Telegraph 4 days ago





Tweets about this