You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FNF Scouting Report: TCPS Eagles



We are now in week 7 of the high school football season and every game has an impact on the playoffs. Matt St. Jean has today's scouting report for the Friday Night Fever game of the week, where we.. Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS Published 1 hour ago AFC East Preview Week 6: Patriots Welcome Back Cam Newton; Dolphins Look For Another Dominant Performance



SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein examines Week 6 matchups in the AFC East, as the Patriots face the Broncos, and the Dolphins meet the inept Jets. He also breaks down the powerhouse.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 03:34 Published 2 hours ago NFC East Preview Week 6: Eagles Face Ravens In Battle Of The Birds



CBS Philadelphia sports director Don Bell breaks down Week 6 matchups in the NFC East, the NFL’s worst division to date. The Eagles face a daunting challenge as they host the Ravens, while the Giants.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 03:16 Published 9 hours ago

Related news from verified sources 20 biggest surprises at NFL season's quarter mark. Plus, Week 5 picks and fantasy football advice. We look back at Thursday night (Tom Brady lost track of downs?) and the season's quarter mark while looking ahead to Week 5.

USATODAY.com 6 days ago





Tweets about this