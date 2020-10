RJ Young Rapid reaction: No. 2 Alabama throttles No. 3 Georgia; Florida State upsets No. 5 North Carolina https://t.co/Zfi8eWtHcm 1 hour ago RJ Young Rapid reaction: No. 2 Alabama throttles No. 3 Georgia; Florida State upsets No. 5 North Carolina https://t.co/Zfi8eWtHcm 2 hours ago IslandGyal🇰🇳🇻🇮 RT @InsideCarolina: “I'm really proud of the way they hung in there and came back. The second half is the team we want to be.” Read and wat… 3 hours ago Warchant.com 🎥 Florida State defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey talked about the Seminole's defensive performance vs. North Caro… https://t.co/26PWCaZbDy 3 hours ago Austin Cox RT @TomahawkNation: #FSU scores a touchdown after Joshua Kaindoh intercepts a Sam Howell pass. Florida State 24, North Carolina 0 https:/… 3 hours ago Jonathan Farris RT @JonathanFarris0: North Carolina vs. Florida State Condensed Game | 2020 ACC Football https://t.co/rlzegPkPC2 via @YouTube 3 hours ago Jonathan Farris North Carolina vs. Florida State Condensed Game | 2020 ACC Football https://t.co/rlzegPkPC2 via @YouTube 3 hours ago InsideCarolina “I'm really proud of the way they hung in there and came back. The second half is the team we want to be.” Read and… https://t.co/ZwJxIzmINT 3 hours ago