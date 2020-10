Coach Z RT @iam_DanaScott: The @GilbertHSTigers have a new girls basketball head coach, Colton Walker. Here's the story about how he got the job. v… 5 hours ago Dana Scott The @GilbertHSTigers have a new girls basketball head coach, Colton Walker. Here's the story about how he got the j… https://t.co/Z1IfJuS1g3 16 hours ago azcentral sports Gilbert girls basketball hires new head coach Colton Walker https://t.co/1fEuUI1Q8s 16 hours ago