Kevin Kiermaier on how Rays will move forward in Game 6 of ALCS against Astros Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Kevin Kiermaier talks about how the Tampa Bay Rays will move forward in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Kevin Kiermaier talks about how the Tampa Bay Rays will move forward in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. πŸ‘“ View full article