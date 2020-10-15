How to watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez in the UK: Live stream and TV channel details for the biggest fight of the year
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez is one fight boxing fans have been eagerly anticipating. The lightweight unification bout will pit WBA, WBC ‘franchise’ and WBO champion, Loma, against IBF king, Lopez, where the winner will emerge with four titles. Lomachenko vs Lopez: The records Lomachenko: 14-1 with 10 wins via knockout. The 32-year-old Ukrainian fought […]