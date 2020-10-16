Global  
 

One News Page

IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje surprised at bowling IPL's fastest delivery

Mid-Day Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
South African speedster Anrich Nortje, who set the IPL ablaze by bowling the fastest delivery in the tournament's history, says he was unaware of the feat until after the end of the match. The pacer clocked a breathtaking 156.2 kmph while bowling to Jos Buttler in the third over of Rajasthan Royals' run-chase against Delhi...
