John Cena secretly gets married to girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
American professional wrestler, John Cena has reportedly married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.
The couple are belived to have tied the knot in a secret ceremony on October 12 in Florida, according to official documents obtained by entertainment portal, TMZ.
Cena started dating Shariatzadeh last year, following his split...
