John Cena secretly gets married to girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida

Mid-Day Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
American professional wrestler, John Cena has reportedly married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.

The couple are belived to have tied the knot in a secret ceremony on October 12 in Florida, according to official documents obtained by entertainment portal, TMZ.

Cena started dating Shariatzadeh last year, following his split...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: John Cena reportedly marries in Florida

John Cena reportedly marries in Florida 00:44

 Wrestler and actor John Cena has reportedly quietly married his fiancee, Shay Shariatzadeh, in Florida.

