Andy Cole discusses Liverpool FC star Virgil van Dijk’s main weakness

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Van Gogh artwork is projected during a special exhibition,



Dazzling images show world famous artworks by Vincent van Gogh being projected on to a theatre stage at the UK premier of an exhibition to celebrate the Dutch painter. Birmingham Hippodrome has.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 1 week ago PFA Team of the Year: Liverpool players dominate list



Liverpool players dominate the PFA Team of the Year, with five title-winnersfrom Jurgen Klopp's side making the line-up. Two Manchester City and Leicesterplayers are also in the XI, with one each from.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on September 8, 2020 Liverpool: 2020/21 season in preview



A look ahead to Liverpool's 2020-21 season, as Klopp's men look to retaintheir first title in 30 years. They surged to the title with 99 points andwill be hard to stop again this season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on September 1, 2020

Tweets about this