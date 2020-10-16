Global  
 

Andy Cole discusses Liverpool FC star Virgil van Dijk’s main weakness

The Sport Review Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Andy Cole believes that Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk struggles when players run in behind him. The Dutch centre-half has been widely lauded for the performances his has produced for the Reds since signing for Liverpool FC in the January transfer window of 2018. Van Dijk’s solid performances at the back have helped Liverpool […]
