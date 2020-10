Clayton Kershaw chased from NLCS Game 4 as Braves explode for six-run sixth inning Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Atlanta Braves staged a hit parade against Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning, chasing him before he recorded an out. Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman, and Marcell Ozuna were at the center of the action as the Braves broke the 1-1 tie and left the inning with a 7-1 lead.