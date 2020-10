Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa kept up his reputation as a clutch postseason hitter when he clubbed a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth...

Carlos Correa clubs fifth homer of the postseason in Game 2 of the ALCS Houston Astros SS Carlos Correa stayed hot in Game 2 of the American League Championship series with a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning against the Tampa...

FOX Sports 3 days ago