Bayern Munich outclass Dueren in German Cup football, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting shines on debut

Friday, 16 October 2020
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had a memorable debut for Bayern Munich in the German Cup first round as he scored two goals and assisted another one in their 3-0 win over Dueren. Choupo-Moting joined Bayern Munich from Paris Saint Germain and it is expected that he will be a great addition in the squad of the the reigning UEFA...
