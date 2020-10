Braves' Bryse Wilson on Game 5 match-up against Clayton Kershaw: 'For me, it's just baseball' Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Bryse Wilson joins Ken Rosenthal following the Atlanta Braves' dominant bounce back performance versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. The MLB on FOX crew discusses Wilson's Game 4 performance as his Braves took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS round. Bryse Wilson joins Ken Rosenthal following the Atlanta Braves' dominant bounce back performance versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. The MLB on FOX crew discusses Wilson's Game 4 performance as his Braves took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS round. 👓 View full article

