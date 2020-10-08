|
|
|
Braves vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 5 live stream, TV channel, prediction, odds, watch MLB playoffs online
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The Braves lead the best-of-seven NLCS three games to one
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
NLCS: Dodgers, Braves feature big bats, but even bigger arms
SportsPulse: The Dodgers and Braves are set to square off in the NLCS and while most would look to the impressive list of hitters on both sides, it may be the pitching that steals the show
Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:08Published
Related news from verified sources
|
Astros vs. Rays: ALCS Game 6 live stream, TV channel, prediction, odds, watch MLB playoffs online
For the third straight day, the Rays are trying to close it down while the Astros aim to stay alive
CBS Sports
|
Dodgers vs. Braves: NLCS Game 2 live stream, TV channel, prediction, odds, watch MLB playoffs online
The Dodgers will attempt to tie the series up on Tuesday
CBS Sports
|
Marlins vs. Braves: NLDS Game 3 live stream, TV channel, prediction, odds, watch MLB playoffs online
The Marlins and Braves square off in Game 3 Thursday afternoon in Houston
CBS Sports
Tweets about this
|