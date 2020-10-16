Jurgen Klopp thought ‘Oh, God!’ when Carlo Ancelotti was appointed and says Everton are already a ‘proper threat’ to Liverpool for Premier League title Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his first thought when Carlo Ancelotti was appointed Everton manager – ‘Oh, God!’ Ancelotti is currently working wonders at Goodison Park with the Toffees winning every single one of their matches so far this season. They top the embryonic Premier League table with 12 points from a possible 12, and come […] 👓 View full article

