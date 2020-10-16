Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jurgen Klopp thought ‘Oh, God!’ when Carlo Ancelotti was appointed and says Everton are already a ‘proper threat’ to Liverpool for Premier League title

talkSPORT Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has revealed his first thought when Carlo Ancelotti was appointed Everton manager – ‘Oh, God!’ Ancelotti is currently working wonders at Goodison Park with the Toffees winning every single one of their matches so far this season. They top the embryonic Premier League table with 12 points from a possible 12, and come […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Klopp happy 'Project Big Picture' kickstarted debate on English soccer

Klopp happy 'Project Big Picture' kickstarted debate on English soccer 02:19

 COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCES WITH LIVERPOOL COACH, JUERGEN KLOPP AND EVERTON COACH, CARLO ANCELOTTI, RECENT FOOTAGE OF PREMIER LEAGUE HEADQUARTERS, FILE FOOTAGE

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive [Video]

Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Marcus Rashford for showing thekind of leadership the Government is failing to provide with his campaign forfree school meals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Klopp has 'no time' to discuss European Premier League [Video]

Klopp has 'no time' to discuss European Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would not be drawn on the news Liverpool and Manchester United are in talks about proposals to launch a new FIFA-backed European Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot [Video]

Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Heung-min Son race to seven goals in five games.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Everton can challenge Liverpool under Carlo Ancelotti - Jurgen Klopp

 Carlo Ancelotti's Everton can become "the next proper challenger" to Liverpool in the Premier League, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News

Jurgen Klopp admits Carlo Ancelotti's appointment at Everton made him nervous

Jurgen Klopp admits Carlo Ancelotti's appointment at Everton made him nervous Jurgen Klopp will take on Carlo Ancelotti in Liverpool’s Merseyside derby against Everton, with the Premier League champions taking on the league leaders –...
Daily Star


Tweets about this