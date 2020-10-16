Middlesbrough and Everton in Bolasie loan talks

Global  
 

  Middlesbrough are in talks with Everton about signing Yannick Bolasie on loan, according to multiple sources. Middlesbrough interested in Everton’s Yannick Bolasie before today’s 5pm deadline. Talks continuing. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 16, 2020 The 31-year-old winger reportedly came very close to joining Middlesbrough in 2018 and was even given a tour of […]
