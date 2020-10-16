IPL 2020: Chris Gayle adds a lot of energy to KXIP's side, says Murugan Ashwin

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: KXIP bowled really well, says Chris Morris



Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got defeated by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 15. Chris Morris said, "I did feel enough, the wicket was.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published 9 hours ago IPL 2020 KXIP Vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch to know|Oneindia News



As Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians lock horns today, former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win the match. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) had a decent chance of winning all their three games so far in.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:43 Published 2 weeks ago IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction



About the Video: Full Match Preview of the Match Between Mumbai Indians vs Kings Eleven Punjab of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Winning.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 07:23 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this