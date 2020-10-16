Global  
 

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle adds a lot of energy to KXIP's side, says Murugan Ashwin

Mid-Day Friday, 16 October 2020
After a close eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, Kings XI Punjab spinner Murugan Ashwin said that the addition of swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle into the side gives a lot of energy to the team. Chasing 172, Rahul scored 61 runs off 49 balls while Gayle smashed a...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Return of Chris Gayle gave us so much energy: Murugan Ashwin after winning against RCB

Return of Chris Gayle gave us so much energy: Murugan Ashwin after winning against RCB 01:27

 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 15. After winning match, bowler Murugan Ashwin said, "It's good to get a win. Chris Gayle coming back to our side gave us so much so energy. The mood of the team was...

