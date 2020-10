16 bowlers have exceeded 150.7 kmph 100 times in IPL since 2008! Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Sixteen speedsters have bowled deliveries measuring between 150.7 kmph and 156.22 kmph 100 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008, with Delhi Capitals' (DC) Anrich Nortje bowling the fastest ball in the tournament history on Wednesday against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The official IPL website,... 👓 View full article

