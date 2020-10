Holdsworth claims Bathurst 1000 provisional pole before rain hits Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Tickford driver Lee Holdsworth will run last in tomorrow's top 10 shootout for the Bathurst 1000 after topping qualifying at Mount Panorama that was blighted by red flags and rain 👓 View full article

