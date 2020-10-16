Global  
 

Jurgen Klopp EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool manager picks Messi over Ronaldo and Schumacher over Hamilton, and reveals he’d eat paper when hungry

talkSPORT Friday, 16 October 2020
Jurgen Klopp picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Liverpool boss does find it difficult. In fact, he doesn’t even like the Messi vs Ronaldo question as he loves both the football legends. But it’s not so hard when it comes to Michael Schumacher vs Lewis Hamilton, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, or LeBron […]
News video: Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions

Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions 01:02

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Project Big Picture was drawn up withthe right intentions and is pleased it has sparked a debate in football. Theplan was devised by John W Henry, principal figure for the Reds’ owners FenwaySports Group, and counterparts from Manchester United but received...

