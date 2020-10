You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Burrow given Challenge Cup final honour before Leeds face Salford Leeds legend Rob Burrow is named as chief guest "in absentia" for Saturday's Challenge Cup final.

BBC News 1 day ago



Challenge Cup final: Luke Gale drop-goal 'fitting' way for Leeds Rhinos to win BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- It was "fitting" for Luke Gale, in the number worn by Rob Burrow, to be Leeds' Wembley match-winner, says coach...

BBC Local News 1 hour ago





Tweets about this