Ray Parlour says Arsene Wenger overstayed his Arsenal welcome and should have left after 2017 FA Cup final win over Chelsea Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Arsenal Invincible Ray Parlour believes Arsene Wenger overstayed his welcome as Gunners manager by one year. The legendary boss won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his 22-year spell in charge of the north Londoners, which ended in May 2018. But Parlour, who played under Wenger for eight years between 1996 and […] 👓 View full article

