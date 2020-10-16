Press conference live – Injuries, squad decisions, deadline day exits

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Job Support Scheme: Press conference round-up



Asked how the job support package would be paid for, Rishi Sunak said therewould be “difficult” decisions in the future, during a press conference atDowning Street. Rishi Sunak said the extension.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55 Published 3 weeks ago Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match



Post-match press conference with England captain Eoin Morgan after Australiawon by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old Trafford. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published on September 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources Crystal Palace press conference live: Hodgson on Brighton, injuries and Butland Live coverage of Roy Hodgson's press conference ahead of Crystal Palace vs Brighton, with the Eagles' boss set to discuss the latest injury news and a possible...

Football.london 9 hours ago





Tweets about this