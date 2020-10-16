Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan

Mid-Day Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday handed over the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to England's World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise informed ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians.

Karthik has taken the decision with a "view...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB [Video]

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik's side looks to keep winning momentum against Virat Kohli & Co. [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik's side looks to keep winning momentum against Virat Kohli & Co.

In Match 28 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position in the top four when they clash on Monday at Sharjah Cricket..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:02Published
IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy to Eoin Morgan

 Dinesh Karthik has taken a huge decision and has decided to hand over the captaincy of the Kolkata Knight Riders team to Eoin Morgan. Kolkata Knight Riders CEO...
DNA

News24.com | Karthik hands over IPL captaincy to England's Morgan

 Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik stepped down as captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, handing over to England's Eoin Morgan for the rest of the Indian...
News24

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan discloses 'pivotal roles' of senior players within KKR squad

 Morgan is one of the key charters in the Kolkata Knight Riders dressing room under Dinesh Karthik's leadership, feels things went well in the first three weeks...
DNA


Tweets about this