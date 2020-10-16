IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan
Friday, 16 October 2020 () Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday handed over the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to England's World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise informed ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians.
